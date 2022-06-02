Sports / National Sports / College
Roger Valdiserri, Notre Dame SID for 3 decades, dies at 95

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 3:36 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Roger Valdiserri, who helped tell the story of some of Notre Dame's greatest football teams as the school's sports information director for three decades, has died. He was 95. Valdiserri's family says he died of natural causes at a retirement community outside Chicago. The family said he was surrounded by his five children at the time of his death. Valdiserri was a native of Pennsylvania who graduated from Notre Dame in 1954. His first job at the school was an administrative assistant for football coaches Frank Leahy and Terry Brennan. He took over as the school's sports information director in 1966 under coach Ara Parseghian. Notre Dame won the first of four national titles in football during Valdiserri's tenure that season.

The Associated Press

