Tua's practice targets: Tyreek Hill, and then his critics

By Alain Poupart, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 3:33 p.m.

 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill with two long completions during the Miami Dolphins' minicamp practice Thursday. And afterward, Tagovailoa hit back at critics. The third-year quarterback, aware that there are often questions on social media about his arm strength and deep passing ability, went on the offensive about his abilities following the practice. Tagovailoa's two highlight passes to Hill during Thursday's practice each traveled at least 45 yards in the air. The first was good for 55 yards and a touchdown; the second went for 56 yards.

