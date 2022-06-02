Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Portugal draws at Spain, Haaland scores in Nations League

By Joseph Wilson, Associated Press | Updated - June 2, 2022 at 3:47 p.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 3:05 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BARCELONA, Spain — Portugal scored late to earn a 1-1 draw at Spain in their Nations League opener, while Erling Haaland led Norway to a 1-0 win at Serbia. Substitute Ricardo Horta equalized for Portugal with eight minutes remaining to cancel out Álvaro Morata's 25th-minute opener for the hosts in Sevilla. Cristiano Ronaldo began the game on the bench and only came on for the final half hour. The Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 at home to take the early of their League A group. Haaland helped Norway get off to a good start in League B by leading his team to victory in Belgrade.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Joseph Wilson

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  