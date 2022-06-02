Scott 4 for 4 as Texas tops UCLA 7-2 in softball WS opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas freshman Mia Scott went 4 for 4 and helped the unseeded Longhorns defeat No. 5 seed UCLA 7-2 in the opening game of the Women's College World Series. Scott had a triple, a double and two singles for the Longhorns. Texas hadn't won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013. The Longhorns advanced to play the winner of the Oklahoma-Northwestern game. UCLA will play an elimination game against the Oklahoma-Northwestern loser on Friday. Texas' Hailey Dolcini held the Bruins to six hits in a complete game victory. UCLA's Megan Faraimo took the loss.

