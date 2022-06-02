Sports / National Sports / College
Play ball! Things to know about NCAA baseball regionals

By Eric Olson, Associated Press | Updated - June 3, 2022 at 8:13 a.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 1:44 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OMAHA, Neb. — The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 19. Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed and leads the country in home runs and ERA. East Carolina is on an 18-game win streak and enters regionals as the hottest team in the nation. Florida State owns the longest active streak of NCAA Tournament appearances at 44 in a row. Coppin State and Hofstra are in the tournament for the first time.

Eric Olson

