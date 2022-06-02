Kaysville officer accidentally injured in training, police say

A police officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday during training in Bountiful, police said. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BOUNTIFUL — A police officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday during training in Bountiful, police said.

"One of our officers was injured during the training. We had a safety plan already in place, and so we followed that, which meant taking the officer to the hospital, where they were released," said Kaysville police spokeswoman Lexi Benson.

Benson said Kaysville Police Department is reviewing safety protocols in regards to the incident "to make sure that we are setting the standard high when it comes to safety."

The shooting occurred during a firearms qualifications training Thursday.

