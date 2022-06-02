Sports / National Sports / Golf
Lagergren, Li share lead after first round of European Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 12:29 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WINSEN, Germany — Li Haotong and Joakim Lagergren both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the first round of the European Open. Li of China got off to a strong start with birdies on the first three holes early in the morning, but Sweden's Lagergren caught up with him late in the day thanks to an eagle on the par-five 15th and birdie at the 18th. Wil Besseling was a shot back in third place despite a double bogey on the 17th. He is one stroke ahead of seven players who are tied for fourth. They include Victor Perez, who is fresh off winning the Dutch Open on Sunday in a playoff against Ryan Fox.

The Associated Press

