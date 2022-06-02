Salt Lake City man killed in Nevada crash

A Salt Lake City man died in a crash in Nevada last week. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

CARLIN, Nevada — A Salt Lake City man died after a crash in Nevada last week.

About 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a Freightliner semitruck was traveling west on I-80 in the right travel lane, at a speed "too fast for the wet roadway conditions, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle," the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Freightliner hit the left guardrail and was "redirected back across the travel lanes" where it struck the right guardrail. The vehicle then partially "jack-knifed," causing it to block the shoulder and both travel lanes, troopers said.

Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, was driving an Acura west on the freeway in the right-hand lane and approached the crashed vehicle.

Troopers say Alvarado-Martinez "failed to decrease speed," resulting in the front of his car hitting the right back of the trailer.

Alvarado-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. Other occupants in his car received medical treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Witnesses are asked to call Trooper Mitch Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

