AP source: Louisville to promote Josh Heird to permanent AD

By Gary B. Graves, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 10:59 a.m.

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person with knowledge of the situation says Louisville will promote Josh Heird to athletic director after serving nearly six months as interim AD. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced. Louisville has scheduled a news conference Friday morning for a "special announcement" about the athletic program following a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association's board of directors and personnel committee. Since taking over in December following Vince Tyra's resignation, Heird has overseen the January departure of men's basketball coach Chris Mack and the hiring of former Louisville player Kenny Payne as his replacement in mid-March.

Gary B. Graves

