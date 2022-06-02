Sports / National Sports / NHL
Kuemper out for Game 2 vs Edmonton due to upper-body injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 10:59 a.m.

 

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference final due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche will go with Pavel Francouz in net against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Kuemper left Game 1 in the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots. The Avalanche won the game 8-6. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn't specify the exact nature of Kuemper's injury or say whether it had anything to do with the stick that went through Kuemper's mask and caught him near the eye during the Nashville series.

The Associated Press

