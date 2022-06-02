Washington County GOP selects interim replacement for Seegmiller

The Washington County Republican Party has selected Colin Jack to replace Rep. Travis Seegmiller until the Utah House seat gets filled permanently in this year's election. (Colinwjack.com screenshot)

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Republican Party has selected a replacement for Rep. Travis Seegmiller until the position gets filled permanently during this year's election.

Colin Jack, an electrical engineer who is also running in the Republican primary, received the position Wednesday through acclamation as no other candidates entered the special election, said party spokesman Kimball Willard.

Seegmiller, R-St. George, announced last month he plans to resign from the Utah Legislature this summer, effective on July 1, as he and his family plan to move outside the district. The representative served since he was appointed in February 2018.

Seegmiller made headlines last year when he was accused of shooting a doe in a residential area. Seegmiller was charged in October in Washington County Justice Court with unlawful taking of protected wildlife and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, all class B misdemeanors.

After the announcement, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said that "many members" of the House "were troubled" by the poaching accusations "and had discussions about options in the wake of his plea agreement." But due to the resignation, leaders did not plan to pursue the issue further.

A conflict arose in the Washington County Republican Party due to the special election, as Jack's opponent in the Republican primary, Nina Barnes — who serves as vice chairwoman of the Utah System of Higher Education — questioned the legality of the special election.

"Nina will not participate in the special election because holding an election for a seat which has not yet been vacated violates Washington County Republican Party Bylaws," Barnes' campaign said on Facebook.

But party officials contended Barnes was pointing to an incorrect section of party bylaws that applies to vacancies within party leadership rather than the State Legislature. Officials said the party is tasked with filling an announced vacancy within 30 days after the day on which a party liaison receives notice of the vacancy.

"The timing of Representative Seegmiller's notice was unfortunate, and has left the party in an unwanted position. We have done our best to follow our bylaws, and look forward to taking care of business on June 1, 2022," party leaders said last month, while also reminding voters the upcoming primary election ballots have been printed with Seegmiller's name.

"At this point, anyone who votes for Representative Seegmiller in the Primary Election will be a wasted vote," leaders said.

Jack will serve as the interim representative until Jan. 1, when whoever wins the general election in November will take the seat, party leaders said.

