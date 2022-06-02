Leverkusen signs Czech striker Hlozek from Sparta Prague

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen has signed promising Czech striker Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague to form a potentially exciting partnership with compatriot Patrik Schick. The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old Hlozek has signed a contract through June 2017. Leverkusen scored a club record 80 goals in the Bundesliga last season, with Schick chipping in 24. The club last month extended Schick's contract, ending speculation he could opt for a transfer to the Premier League. Hlozek is Leverkusen's first signing ahead of the new season. It will be competing in the Champions League after finishing third last season. Kicker magazine reports the German club is paying up to 18 million euros ($19.3 million) for the player.

×

Related topics Soccer National Sports