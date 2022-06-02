News / Utah / 

Utah health expert to advise Congress on Medicare

Greg Poulsen, senior vice president of Intermountain Healthcare, was appointed to a 17-member commission that advises Congress about Medicare.

Greg Poulsen was appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, also known as MedPAC, along with other experts from public health, economics, medicine and health policy. They will report to Congress on the access and quality of Medicare services throughout the country.

Intermountain Healthcare said in a press release Thursday that Medicare payments are anticipated to exceed $1 trillion during 2023, for the first time.

Poulsen is currently senior vice president at Intermountain Healthcare. While at Intermountain, Poulsen has helped to establish SelectHealth, an insurance company with over 1 million members. He also helped develop the first accounting system that was activity-based, which allowed health systems to accurately determine costs.

"Greg's commitment to all aspects of understanding and controlling costs have helped focus Intermountain on value and affordability," said Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO at Intermountain Healthcare. "The strategies he helped create and implement have assisted us in becoming a recognized leader in efficient care."

The United States Government Accountability Office announced Poulsen's appointment on May 26, along with four other new members of the MedPAC and two reappointments of current members.

"This year, we again received applications from many highly qualified candidates interested in serving on the commission, and I am confident today's appointees will do excellent work on the critical issues facing the Medicare program," said Gene L. Dodaro, head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Intermountain reported that Poulsen has "vast experience" in strategy and policy for increasing health care quality while reducing cost.

Emily Ashcraft joined KSL.com as a reporter in 2021. She covers courts and legal affairs, as well as health, faith and religion news.

