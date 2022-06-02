Why the gondola is the best option for Little Cottonwood Canyon's congestion

(Gondola Works)

As the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) deliberates how to best solve the complicated question of how to safely and efficiently move Little Cottonwood Canyon visitors up and down a majestic canyon there is only one solution that checks all the boxes – the proposed gondola.

Little Cottonwood Canyon is a beloved place for residents and visitors alike. Its unique terrain, snowfall and water it provides for the Wasatch Front warrant the time and energy UDOT has taken to find the right transportation solution to help preserve this priceless resource for the coming decades.

As a lifelong Little Cottonwood Canyon skier, biker, climber and Utah resident as well as business operator in the canyon, this decision impacts every aspect of my life. The right decision will be heralded as an innovative solution that addresses the ever-increasing demand for year-round recreation, increases safety year-round, and doesn't add to Utah's air quality problems. This solution is clearly gondola.

Used around the world to reliably and safely move passengers through mountains, across water and over densely populated areas, gondolas are no longer just a mechanism for getting to and from ski mountains. The gondola would not only serve the needs of resort visitors, but also dispersed recreationalists such as backcountry skiers and hikers. The majority of backcountry skiing and hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon takes place in Albion Basin, Grizzly Gulch and White Pine Canyon. These areas are each easily accessible from the proposed gondola stops at Snowbird and Alta. UDOT's bus option for Little Cottonwood Canyon does not presently include stops at dispersed recreation sites because it would clog the proposed bus system.

While this winter didn't provide as many powder days as we would like, what we did see when it snowed was traffic back-ups and vehicle slide-offs. State Road 210 is the most avalanche-prone highway in North America with 64 avalanche paths and a demand curve that increases when driving conditions are at their worst. Putting more polluting cars, trucks and buses, on a disastrously expanded four-lane highway will only increase the dangers and frustrations of getting up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon.

As we surveyed Utah residents about their preferences for how UDOT should proceed, the initial feedback was a preference for buses. That sentiment changed significantly with education about the safety and reliability of gondolas. And most telling, one thing didn't change: Utahns said they have no intention of using an expanded bus system. In addition, in almost every recent survey, air quality is the first or second-highest concern for Utah citizens and gondola is the only clean air solution vs adding dozens of buses driving up the canyon every minute.

A gondola trip up Little Cottonwood Canyon would be a breathtaking experience that would generate operating revenue to offset the operating costs of this generational transportation solution. Perhaps it's just me, but I don't expect people will invite their out-of-town relatives or business associates to take a bus ride up the canyon.

Building a four-lane highway up Little Cottonwood Canyon would have tremendous impacts on this precious canyon, our watershed and the climbing/bouldering resources adjacent to the highway. There's no question that gondola towers would have a visual impact in the canyon, but the gondola's actual area of disturbance (two acres) compared to road widening (50 acres) is much, much smaller.

Should UDOT select gondola, Snowbird has committed to pursuing a conservation easement for its private land outside the resort boundary, including Mt. Superior. Preservation of this iconic mountain aligns with the right transportation solution to preserve the canyon. We have also stated throughout this process that Snowbird will pay for its employees and season passholders to ride the gondola, as we do now for the ski bus.

UDOT's decision is critical for the future of recreation, air and water quality and safety. Gondola is the solution for the future. As a strong supporter of the gondola solution, I encourage you to learn the facts about the two options UDOT is considering. I'm confident once you do, you'll see the gondola is truly the preferred transportation solution for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Dave Fields is President and General Manager of Snowbird.

