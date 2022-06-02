Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Neymar scores 2 as Brazil routs South Korea 5-1

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 9:45 a.m.

 

SEOUL, South Korea — A pair of Neymar penalties helped Brazil start its World Cup preparations with a comprehensive 5-1 win over South Korea in an international friendly. English Premier League stars Richarlison, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet in Seoul on Thursday. It was a chastening evening for the South Koreans with five-time world champion Brazil too strong in all areas of the field. Brazil will take on Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon at the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil continues its preparations by playing Japan in Tokyo on Monday when South Korea hosts Chile.

The Associated Press

