Ukraine soccer team fulfilling its duty in World Cup mission

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 8:46 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GLASGOW, Scotland — The World Cup mission of Ukraine's national soccer team is clear and profound. They know it because Ukrainians serving in the military at home tell them. Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday and now will play at Wales on Sunday in a decisive World Cup qualifying playoff. The players were lifted by messages before and after the win in Glasgow from people facing daily risks to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. They understand a sense of duty and trust placed in them.

Graham Dunbar

