Can't miss summer home projects

(Paul Maguire/Shutterstock.com)

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

This article was originally published on the KSL Classifieds Resource Center. To view the original article, click here.

As soon as there's a hint of warm temperatures, we start planning the fun stuff. Barbecues, pool parties, vacations. It's also a perfect time to take care of projects you've been neglecting and/or ignoring over the colder months. Summer home repair projects, here we come.

Play it cool

Our list of best home maintenance tips for summer begins with the system that makes your home comfortable — the HVAC unit. Do a quick check to see if it's pumping out cool air. Attach a thermometer to the supply register and let the air conditioner run for about five minutes. Then attach it to the return vent for another five minutes. The second measurement should be about 15 degrees warmer than the first. If not, there may be a leak that needs to be addressed.

Even if it seems to be running well, it's still important to have your air conditioner serviced annually. Hire a technician from a reputable company such as CMC Heating and Repair. They'll clean coils and check fluid levels to make sure the system is working efficiently. They'll also perform manufacturer recommended maintenance, usually necessary to keep the unit's warranty valid.

It's much cheaper to get an inspection ahead of time than make a repair request on a hot Friday night. And much more comfortable than sweating it out when you're on a weeks-long waiting list. Search KSL Services for a list of technicians near you.

Photo: Photographee.eu/Shutterstock.com

Bird's eye view

The extreme temperature fluctuations in Utah ask a lot from your shingles. Summer heat causes expansion, while winter cold causes contraction. As a result, shingles can crack and split. Throw in a heavy hail storm, and you can add holes to the mix.

A roof inspection is an easy summer home repair project, one you can complete without even stepping outside. Climb into your attic — we recommend early morning, before it gets too hot — and look for light beams coming through the roof. If you see any, there could be leaks.

From the outside of your home, look for shingles that are curled or torn. If your gutters have a lot of granules — or you notice rock piles near your downspout — you may have bald spots that need to be replaced as well.

If your roof is over 20 years old, it may be time for a complete replacement. If it's less, you can likely just repair damaged sections. A certified roofing company such as Redline Roofing can do a more thorough inspection and advise you on how much life is left in your shingles. Find a directory of roofing companies here.

Branching out

The tree that's been slowly dying? Now is the time to get rid of it and start over. Limbs that are overhanging the sidewalk and annoying morning dog walkers? Trim those up. Instead of guessing where to make cuts without damaging the tree, hire a service such as Cutting Edge Tree Professionals. They'll trim to your specifications, so your trees still look attractive afterward.

Tall trees that interfere with power lines will be cut by the city or power company without regard for your feelings. So if you have a specific look you want — and don't want to climb to great heights — hire a professional tree service. They have all the necessary equipment and skills.

Photo: Paul Maguire/Shutterstock.com

Curb appeal

Once the winter kill period is over and flora springs back to life, it's time to work on your landscaping. Starting with your lawn, raise your mower height so you don't cut more than one-third of the grass blade length. Longer grass shades the soil better, which ultimately leads to less water evaporation.

Established lawns may benefit from a breath of fresh air. Consider aeration and power raking to loosen tightly compacted soil and remove dead grass. When setting your sprinklers, aim for about an inch of water per week, done over just one or two sessions. This keeps roots deep and your lawn healthier, even in drought.

Get the yard looking even better with a concrete patio, walkway or decorative curbing. Adding curbing gives landscaping definitive borders and clean lines. It also helps keep flower bed ground cover, like mulch and rocks, neatly contained. Much easier than raking wood chips from your lawn. Check KSL Services for companies that specialize in concrete pouring.

On deck

Summer home repair projects are about making your space better. For instance, a pergola not only blocks unwanted sunshine, it's a beautiful feature in an otherwise standard backyard. West-facing homes may particularly appreciate the added shade in late afternoon.

Another addition: behold the mighty deck. A basic barbecue seems elevated when held in a well thought out area. But where do you begin? Builders such as Jenkins Construction can work with you to both design and create the deck of your dreams.

Who couldn't use an extra space for gathering with friends or family? Find a list of contractors here.

Get a head start on your summer home repair projects so you have time to relax, too. Better yet, hire a professional to do the tough stuff. You can find hundreds of local businesses to help with home maintenance on KSL Services. Now get out there and have some fun.

×

Related topics Brandview