FIBA warns of possible disciplinary action against Nigeria

By Gerald Imray, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 6:17 a.m.

 

Basketball's world governing body has confirmed that Nigeria has withdrawn its team from the women's World Cup. FIBA also warned of "potential disciplinary measures" against the country because of government interference. Nigeria's government announced last month that it was withdrawing all its basketball teams from international competitions for two years while it completely restructures the sport. FIBA said it had since been in communication with the Nigerian Basketball Federation in an effort to keep the Nigeria team in the women's World Cup in Australia in September and October. That didn't work and Nigeria will now be replaced by Mali at the World Cup.

