Hertha hires Schwarz as coach after escaping Bundesliga drop

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 2, 2022 at 5:42 a.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 2:28 a.m.

 

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin has hired Sandro Schwarz as its new coach after narrowly escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Schwarz is the latest in a string of coaches tasked with bridging the gulf between Hertha's grand ambitions of establishing itself as a major European club and its years of underachievement on the field. Hertha finished 16th in the Bundesliga and only escaped the drop by beating second-tier Hamburger SV 2-1 on aggregate in a two-leg playoff last week. Schwarz arrives after coaching Russian club Dynamo Moscow.

The Associated Press

