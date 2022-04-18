Mavs tie up series with 110-104 win in Game 2

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks with coach Quin Snyder during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game. (Associated Press)

DALLAS — It was a bit of gamesmanship.

After Utah dominated the boards in Game 1, coach Quin Snyder politely suggested that if the Jazz were going to have a 20-rebound advantage, teams would have to think twice about going small against them.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd didn't take Snyder's suggestion. The result? A tied series.

The Mavericks' spread out attack resulted in a 110-104 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points and was serenaded to an "MVP" chant by the 20,000 Dallas faithful as he stepped to the line in the final minutes. His two free throws at the end put a cap on his masterpiece. Brunson scored 21 points in the first half and added 20 more in the second as the Mavs came back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to tie the series up.

Brunson had the bigger total, but in a lot of ways it was Maxi Kleber that killed the Jazz.

The reserve center came into the playoffs shooting 18% from deep after the All-Star Game. He was 8 of 11 from 3-point range for 25 points in what looked like a re-creation of Utah's season-ending loss in last year's playoffs.

The Mavs were able to generate wide open after wide open corner 3 for Kleber and Utah failed to adjust.

Dallas, as a whole, was 22 of 47 from behind the arc; the Jazz were 11 of 29.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points on 30 shots, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 25 in the loss.

The Jazz outrebounded Dallas 50-31, and it turns out hitting 11 more 3s can make up for that.

