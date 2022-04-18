Sports / National Sports / NBA
Duke's Williams entering NBA draft after sophomore season

By Aaron Beard, Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 5:01 p.m.

 

Duke big man Mark Williams is entering the NBA draft. The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening. Williams is ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN. He was a finalist for national defensive player of the year. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game. Williams also shot 70.4 percent through two college seasons and improved at the foul line. Williams started all 39 games for Duke last season, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

Aaron Beard

