Ravens executive Bob Eller retiring after 38 years in NFL

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 3:04 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens executive Bob Eller is retiring after 38 years in the NFL. Eller is the team's senior vice president of operations. He will retire June 1. He's spent 35 years with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Eller began working for Cleveland in 1987. When the team moved to Baltimore, he facilitated many of the start-up functions for the Ravens. The Ravens also announced that they have released wide receiver Miles Boykin and signed four exclusive rights free agents. Those are quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore.

The Associated Press

