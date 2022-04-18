Sports / National Sports / NFL
Titans confident they can compete vs. AFC's influx of talent

By Teresa M. Walker, Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 2:26 p.m.

 

The Tennessee Titans have noticed the influx of talent from the NFC into the AFC. The Titans posted the AFC's best record to earn the No. 1 seed last season and have a string of six straight winning seasons. They like what they have. The Titans started their offseason program Monday. All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said adding talent to win championships is more prevalent in basketball. He says championships can't be bought like that in football. Teams have to have a foundation before adding key pieces. Byard says that's when teams can talk about winning titles. Byard says the Titans have that foundation.

Teresa M. Walker

