Ogden man shot man before trying to carjack another at knifepoint, charges say

OGDEN — An Ogden man is in jail after police say he shot a man in the chest Saturday and wielded a knife while trying to steal another person's car the same day.

Brian Clint Tasker, 26, was charged with multiple felonies in two separate cases Monday. In one case, Tasker is charged with attempted murder with a dangerous weapon, a first-degree felony, and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

In the second case, Tasker is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony, and interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Ogden police were called to McKay-Dee Hospital on Saturday after receiving a report that a 57-year-old man had gone into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man, who survived being shot, told police that the culprit was Tasker, according to charging documents filed in court Monday. The man said Tasker is the son of one of his friends. Police say camera footage showed Tasker show up at the man's home before he is seen running from the home around the same time as the shooting.

After the shooting, police were dispatched to the scene of a fight near a trailer park just off Wall Avenue, and officers "instantly recognized" Tasker before trying to arrest him, according to charging documents in the second case. Police say Tasker tried to walk away from officers before he was taken to the ground.

Police later talked with the other person in the scuffle, who said they were at a relative's house nearby when Tasker allegedly walked into their unlocked trailer. The other person was returning home when they saw Tasker leaving their trailer, which led to a confrontation, charging documents state.

Tasker had allegedly taken the other person's keys and tried to enter their car. The car had a manual transmission, and Tasker stalled the vehicle, giving the owner time to try and thwart the theft, charges state. The car's owner opened the door and allegedly pulled Tasker from the car, leading to a fight outside the car.

Police say Tasker pulled out a knife from his pocket and tried to stab the other person. However the victim grabbed the knife from him and threw it in the bushes. Charging documents state that a knife was not recovered, but the search took place when "it was dark and in the middle of the night."

According to charges in the attempted murder case, Tasker told police that "he tried to empty the gun into the victim but it jammed after one round." He also said that he doesn't normally carry a gun, but allegedly said he felt like "he was on a mission."

Court records indicate Tasker pleaded guilty to a felony charge of escaping custody in 2018, which bars him from using or possessing firearms.

Court records indicate Tasker will make his initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Thursday. As of Monday, he is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.

