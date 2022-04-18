Sports / National Sports / MLB
Giants-Mets PPD, set for doubleheader Tuesday afternoon

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 2:16 p.m.

 

NEW YORK — The New York Mets postponed their game against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Monday night due to forecasted rain and rescheduled it as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Mets announced the postponement about three hours before first pitch Monday, with 1-2 inches of rain expected starting around 7 p.m. The teams will play two nine-inning games Tuesday beginning at 3:10 p.m., with the second game to begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the end of the first. Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was slated to face Mets righty Tylor Megill on Monday, and then San Francisco ace Logan Webb and New York star Max Scherzer were set to pitch Tuesday.

The Associated Press

