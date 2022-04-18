Show over? Judge rules against order to stop demolition of century-old Salt Lake theater

A 3rd District judge ruled Monday against an injunction that would delay the demolition of the century-old Utah Theater in Salt Lake City, pictured on Dec. 3, 2019. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears the show is over for the Utah Pantages Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

A 3rd District judge on Monday ruled against an injunction that would delay the demolition of the century-old theater on Main Street, though he did not make a final ruling in a lawsuit over the deal between the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City and a development company made in 2019.

Judge Robert Faust handed down the ruling after listening to more than an hour of oral arguments from a lawyer representing Friends of the Utah Pantages Theater, a group opposed to the demolition of the theater, and attorneys representing Salt Lake City and Hines, the parent company of the building's current owner, Main Street Tower Owner LLC.

"Respectively, I just find that the plaintiffs have no standing at this point in time," he said. "I don't see how they, personally, are going to have irreparable harm. Yes, there is an issue with the irreparability of the structure and the building … but I don't see that as irreparable harm to them."

Faust added that with no allegations of fraud against either the Salt Lake City RDA or Hines, there's no basis for a temporary restraining order to prevent the demolition of the building.

A detailed ruling in the case may be issued at a later time, depending on an appeal to the decision made Monday.

The ruling was made days after Hines received the permits it needed from Salt Lake City to begin knocking down the theater.

Attorney Bruce Baird, who represents Hines and Main Street Tower Owner, filed a notice of his client's intent to demolish the theater beginning Tuesday, according to a document filed in 3rd District Court. In the notice, he wrote that Main Street Tower Owner always had the intent to demolish the theater as soon as it had permits to do so. The permits were obtained "earlier than expected."

A spokesman for Hines declined to say Monday if Hines plans on following through with demolishing the building Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in an email to KSL.com, Michael Valentine, one of the co-founders of Friends of the Utah Pantages Theater, disagreed with the ruling.

"I think he made the wrong ruling," he said. "We have legal standing because this is a public building managed by a public entity. The RDA and the city are legally required to follow state law as well as their own city ordinance."

He added that their attorneys will request an immediate stay with the Utah Supreme Court "first thing" Tuesday morning.

The group Save The Pantages Theater, created by the same members of the legal group, posted on Facebook on Monday evening that it plans to hold a protest outside of the theater early Tuesday morning.

"No matter what happens, we will hold all parties responsible for their actions and enforce Utah and Salt Lake City's historic preservation laws," Valentine said.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, Baird argued any delay in the process would cost Hines tens of thousands of dollars every day. Faust determined that it would cost $80,000 per day based on testimony provided by Dusty Harris, the senior managing director of Hines.

Harris told the court that the costs are the result of debt costs, capitalization rates, inflation and the cost of contractors who are on-site and ready to go being delayed. Those delay costs have not happened yet because it was still waiting on the city to complete its demolition permit process.

The historic Utah Theater on Main Street in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct., 23, 2010. The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake owned the building up until last year, when its $0 deal with Hines was finalized. (Photo: Mike Terry, Deseret News)

Hines acquired the Pantages Theater in a $0 deal approved by Salt Lake City leaders in 2019. It plans to construct a 31-story high-rise in the building's place. A contractor filed permits to tear down the building on behalf of Main Street Tower Owner back in January.

A new lawsuit seeking to stop the demolition of the theater and void the 2019 deal was originally filed in February. It argued the city violated Utah laws in its process of handing over the building for demolition. Faust previously dismissed Salt Lake City Corporation from the lawsuit in a ruling that allowed the city to continue reviewing the demolition permits.

Valentine argues the Community Preservation Plan passed in 2012 and "was not followed at all," which he believes the Utah Pantages Theater was grandfathered into. The group also sued Salt Lake City last year over an attempt to put the city's deal with Hines on the ballot for residents to decide on.

