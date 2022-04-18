Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Insigne emotional after Napoli held 1-1 by Roma in Serie A

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 18, 2022 at 3:04 p.m. | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 2:11 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Another hit to his team's Serie A title ambitions has left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma. Insigne converted an early penalty but then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and finally equalized via Stephan El Shaarawy in added time. Third-placed Napoli is four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan. Jose Mourinho's Roma is five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth. Atalanta slumped to its fourth straight loss across all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Hellas Verona.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  