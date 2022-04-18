Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Bahrain confirms firm's talks to buy AC Milan for $1.1B

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 12:16 p.m.

 

MILAN — Bahrain's government has announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in "exclusive talks" to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league's first Middle East investor. A tweet from Bahrain's embassy to Britain confirms Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion. The announcement comes three days after news of the dealings emerged. The U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

