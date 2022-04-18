Sports / Utah Jazz / 
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Jazz Game 2 blog: Mavericks even up series with hot 3-point shooting

By Ryan Miller and Josh Furlong, KSL.com | Updated - April 18, 2022 at 9:09 p.m. | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.

 
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) duing in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Gobert was named a finalist for the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year on Synday

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) duing in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Gobert was named a finalist for the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year on Synday (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News )

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — The Utah Jazz will try to steal their second game on the road in Game 2 (6:30 p.m. MDT) of the Western Conference first round Monday in Dallas.

The Jazz are coming off a 99-93 win in Game 1 and are now the heavy favorites to make it through to the second round. In fact, some sites down in Las Vegas claim the most-likely end to the series is a Utah sweep over the Mavericks.

Follow here for live reaction, commentary and news throughout the day.

Monday, 09:01 pm

Mavericks 3-point shooting too much for the Jazz

Monday, 08:36 pm

Donovan Mitchell soars in for the rebound and put back

Monday, 08:23 pm

Jazz have 4-point lead entering 4th

Monday, 07:39 pm

Jazz go on late run to take 7-point lead into halftime break

Monday, 07:18 pm

Rudy Gobert shows why he's won 3 DPOYs

Monday, 07:09 pm

Jazz-Mavs tied after first quarter

Monday, 07:02 pm

Donovan Mitchell with the moves

Monday, 05:19 pm

Marcus Smart wins Defensive Player of the year; Rudy Gobert finishes 3rd

Monday, 04:59 pm

Jason Kidd rules Luka Doncic out of Game 2

Monday, 02:14 pm

Rudy Gobert had a change in mindset on DPOY award

Monday, 11:57 am

Luka Doncic remains doubtful for Game 2

Related topics

Utah JazzSportsNBA
Ryan Miller has covered the Utah Jazz for KSL.com since 2018.
Josh is the Sports Director for KSL.com and beat writer of University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  