Jazz Game 2 blog: Mavericks even up series with hot 3-point shooting

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
DALLAS — The Utah Jazz will try to steal their second game on the road in Game 2 (6:30 p.m. MDT) of the Western Conference first round Monday in Dallas.
The Jazz are coming off a 99-93 win in Game 1 and are now the heavy favorites to make it through to the second round. In fact, some sites down in Las Vegas claim the most-likely end to the series is a Utah sweep over the Mavericks.
Follow here for live reaction, commentary and news throughout the day.
Mavericks 3-point shooting too much for the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell soars in for the rebound and put back
Jazz have 4-point lead entering 4th
Jazz go on late run to take 7-point lead into halftime break
Rudy Gobert shows why he's won 3 DPOYs
Jazz-Mavs tied after first quarter
Donovan Mitchell with the moves
Marcus Smart wins Defensive Player of the year; Rudy Gobert finishes 3rd
Jason Kidd rules Luka Doncic out of Game 2
Rudy Gobert had a change in mindset on DPOY award
Luka Doncic remains doubtful for Game 2
×