Jazz Game 2 blog: Mavericks even up series with hot 3-point shooting

On Sunday, Rudy Gobert was named as a finalist for the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award

Five years ago, that fact alone would have brought Gobert considerable pride. Now, after winning the award three times in the past four years, it's not as important.

"I try not to really think about it," Gobert said. "I saw some of the things that people were saying on Twitter and stuff like that; I can't control people's opinions. For me, I'm trying to be the best Rudy I can be and I'm gonna keep doing that."

Make no mistake, Gobert still wants to win — Marcus Smart and Mikal Bridges are the other finalists — and he still thinks it's a significant achievement; he's just had a shift in mindset when it comes to the chase of individual glory.

When he was a young player, he put a lot of thought into winning it, and he even traded some barbs with other award favorites. After winning a few, he said he's realized that he doesn't want an award to define him.

"When you're younger, you really put a lot of thought into those things, those little recognitions," Gobert said. "You think that's how you get the validation — it is in a way, Defensive Player of the Year is a huge award. It's on your mind way more than it is when you get older, and you see the bigger picture.

"It'd be amazing; it's always great to win it," he continued. "But I see the bigger picture, and understand that, for me, my legacy will be much more than any of those I get. My legacy won't be defined by that. It'll be who I am off the court and what I win for my team on the court. That's what I'm focused on right now."

That said, his legacy as one of the premier defenders of his generation would be that much more cemented if he were to win a fourth DPOY award, matching the all-time record held by Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo.

And that's something his teammates want him to achieve.

"Are you surprised? I'm not," Donovan Mitchell said when asked about Gobert being named a finalist. "This is something he's been doing since I got here. He's a guy that protects the rim, great defensively. I believe he's going to win it. I think we all believe that, I think he believes that, and I think the biggest thing is he's showing it.

"Like last game, I think that was the epitome of who he is. What did he have, one shot, two shots last game? And he was one of the most impactful players in the game."

When a reporter playfully asked if Gobert had room for another award on his shelf, Gobert answered: "Yeah, I've got a little room."

But after a brief pause, he altered his answer a bit: "I've got plenty of room."