1st trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' promises quirky fun, plenty of action

NEW ASGARD — We are getting into the summer movie season and there are some big titles we're looking forward to. We're finally going to see "Top Gun: Maverick" this summer, as well as "Jurassic World Dominion" and the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

But one of the big releases this summer is "Thor: Love and Thunder." The fourth installment of the Thor franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, but we had yet to see a trailer for the highly anticipated superhero flick. That all changed Monday when Marvel Studios finally released the first teaser trailer.

The Thor series took a totally different route with the third installment, "Thor: Ragnarok." That movie left the seriousness of the earlier Thor films behind and embraced the absurdity of the situation of a Norse god running around the universe on a rainbow bridge. The movie is hilarious and entertaining and included some great storytelling. That insanity and fun continued in the Avengers film with fat Thor.

Thankfully, the writer and director of "Ragnarok," Taika Waititi, is back for "Love and Thunder," and it looks like he's brought his sense of humor and unique storytelling along with him.

The teaser is a tight 90 seconds and starts off on what seems a more serious note. We see Thor grow from a child to an adult as he runs through the woods of Asgard. But soon the goofiness kicks in and many of those laughs come with the help of the "Guardians of the Galaxy." It appears they play a role in the latest Thor adventure. One joke, in particular, about looking into the eyes of those you love, had me laughing out loud.

While Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" played a significant role in the trailer and the film of "Thor: Ragnarok," this time around it's Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine" that is the go-to rock anthem.

If you remember "Immigrant Song" was not just a fun 70s classic to accompany the film, but it was foreshadowing the fact that Asgard was destroyed and the Asgardians needed to find a new land as immigrants.

In the "Love and Thunder" trailer, we see Thor on what looks like a space-age pirate ship kiss an unnamed blue-haired woman. We also get a quick glimpse at Natalie Portman's character, Jane Foster, as a new Thor. Is the Guns N' Roses hit a sign that Thor is going to be a daddy? But some believe Axl Rose actually wrote the song about a woman he loved, the proverbial "one who got away." We'll have to wait and see why we're getting this song this go around.

An official synopsis of the film has finally been released on IMDb, and states, "Thor reunites with Valkyrie, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight the threat of Gorr, the God Butcher," the description reads.

If we can get anything as fun and entertaining as "Thor: Ragnarok," then I am incredibly excited for "Thor: Love and Thunder." And from the 90 seconds I've seen in this teaser, I'm optimistic.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to release on July 8.

