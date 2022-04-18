Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Wayne Rooney's Derby relegated to 3rd tier of English soccer

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 18, 2022 at 3:34 p.m. | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 10:34 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Wayne Rooney's Derby County has been relegated to the third tier of English soccer to cap a miserable season that also saw the club docked 21 points for breaches of financial rules. A 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers left Derby 10 points from safety with three games remaining in the second-tier Championship. Derby has been in administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — since September. The debt-laden club's sale to a new owner has yet to be finalized. It received two separate points deductions of nine and 12 at the start of the season. Rooney has been Derby's manager since November 2020.

The Associated Press

