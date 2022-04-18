Sports / National Sports / College
Trojans commit Aaliyah Gayles hospitalized in shooting

By Reuters | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 9:35 a.m.

 

Southern California commit Aaliyah Gayles is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds in Las Vegas.

She was attending a house party Saturday night when a fight broke out and four people were shot, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gayles, 18, underwent two emergency surgeries on Sunday morning, according to the newspaper.

A 5-foot-9 senior point guard at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, Gayles is a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists last season.

Gayles decommitted from the Trojans after coach Mark Trakh retired following the 2020-21 season, but renewed her commitment with USC in August with new coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

--Field Level Media

