3 arrested after shooting at Roy house party leaves 1 injured

Three people were booked into jail over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Roy early Saturday. (Alex Cabrero, KSL-TV)

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ROY — Three men are in the Weber County Jail in connection with a shooting Saturday in Roy that left one person injured.

Mikel Francis Henery Smith, 21, Emaij Williams, 18, and Charles Richard Santos, 26, were arrested for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm. Smith and Williams were also booked for investigation of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police in Roy were dispatched to a residence around 2450 West after hearing reports of gunshots being fired. Police were told by one witness that a man was "causing problems" during a house party. The witness told police that the man was told to leave before he began shooting, police booking affidavits state. Another witness told police that several people were not welcome at the party and were told to leave, which preceded the shooting.

As police began investigating the crime scene, they were notified that there was a woman with a gunshot wound at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Police later learned that the woman was only grazed by a bullet near her hip, Stuart Hackworth, a spokesman for the Roy Police Department, said Monday.

Hackworth said some witnesses told police they saw multiple people shooting, and some shots may have been fired into the air. Police affidavits say officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

As officers were driving to the home, they were told that the suspects were driving away in a black Dodge Charger. An officer reported seeing a vehicle with that description, and he and others were able to pull over the car without incident.

Hackworth said Monday that police found two handguns in the car. He also said that investigators do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

Police say there were four people inside the car — Smith, Williams, Santos and a teenage girl not named in the affidavits. All were arrested and the girl was later released to her parents.

Williams said he was at the party when shots were fired, and he jumped in the Dodge Charger to get away from the shots, an affidavit states. He denied having any knowledge of the guns found inside the car.

Another witness told police that three people fired guns during the party, and the witness identified the shooters as Smith, Williams and Santos, the police affidavits allege.

×

Most recent Utah police and courts stories