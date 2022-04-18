Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

By Reuters | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 4:55 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground.

No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

