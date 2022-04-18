Have You Seen This? Dogs apparently need to do taxes, too

Did you know even dogs need to file their taxes? It does look easier for them than us. (Crusoe the Dachshund via YouTube)

TAX DAY — Did you procrastinate filing your taxes until today? According to numbers from the Internal Revenue Servic, you're not alone. As of Sunday, about 40% of estimated filings were outstanding.

The process of gathering your family's documents and filling out the forms is tedious at best and infuriating at worst. But did you know even pets can file taxes?

Crusoe — a cute dachshund wearing glasses, a shirt and tie — recently sat down to do his taxes, and any modern pet will relate to the things that contributed to his "income."

Apparently a pet's income (things it gained) consists of treats, toys, walks and affection, while its expenses (things it contributed) are Instagram photos, TikToks, "unnecessary and avoidable medical bills" and burglars deterred.

In the end, Crusoe achieved the coveted tax return, and he was able to choose between a return of toys or treats. Every pet's dream!

As a pet owner, I'd like to know who's paying out these refunds. Like Crusoe, my two cats would get a hefty refund. There are definitely more pictures of them on my phone than any of the things in the income category, and it helps their case that they don't go on walks.

On the other hand, Crusoe was somehow able to use a calculator and write with a pen, and I know for sure my cats could not do that. I guess I'll have to start training them for next tax season.

For now, I'll have to help them file for a pet tax extension, like the IRS suggests for any human filing today in a panic.

