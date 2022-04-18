ICYMI: 10 stories from the weekend

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Here are 10 stories you may have missed over the weekend. As always, click on the headline to read the full story.
1. 3 die in Delta house fire
Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said. The three people were inside the house when firefighters responded, according to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff's Office.
2. US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.
3. United Utah Party endorses Evan McMullin for US Senate
The United Utah Party is endorsing independent Evan McMullin to run against Mike Lee for U.S. Senate. The decision was made with a vote at the party's state convention on Saturday. Party members voted 46-3 in favor of endorsing McMullin, making this the first time the party, which was established in 2017, has endorsed a candidate who is not one of its members.
4. Man shot in Ogden; police looking for person of interest
A 57-year-old man was found shot in the chest in Ogden on Saturday, police said. The man is expected to survive, said Ogden Police Lt. John Cox. Police are still investigating the incident.
5. New bird flu cases identified in Pennsylvania and Utah, USDA says
New bird flu cases were detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday, with the outbreak now having spread to more than 30 states in the country.
Sports
1. Rudy Gobert had one shot attempt in Game 1; he was still the reason the Jazz won
Dallas shot 38.2% for the game and 9 of 32 from 3-point range, Utah won the rebounding battle 63-42, and the Mavs were 8 of 16 at the rim.
That was mostly Gobert.
2. Patrick Kinahan: Prolonged shooting slump doesn't faze O'Neale
Even as O'Neale's shooting continues to struggle, Snyder keeps giving him heavy minutes. Good thing, too, or else the Jazz might be down 1-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
3. Can Mavs feel optimistic after Game 1 loss to Jazz? Here's why they might
Kidd and the Mavs remained optimistic at the outcome, despite the 6-point loss and the 32-point eruption from Donovan Mitchell, to say nothing of Bojan Bogdanovic's 26.
4. Oklahoma claims title as Red Rocks fall to 3rd-place finish
No. 1 Oklahoma pulled away to claim the women's gymnastics title with a 198.200 score, beating out runner-up No. 2 Florida (198.0875), Utah (197.750) and No. 7 Auburn (197.350).
5. Castellanos scores 4 to lead NYCFC to 'embarrassing' rout of Real Salt Lake
Taty Castellanos scored four goals, and Thiago Andrade added a brace as New York City FC extended Real Salt Lake's misery with a 6-0 rout Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.