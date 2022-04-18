ICYMI: 10 stories from the weekend

Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said. (Karah Brackin, KSL-TV)

Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said. The three people were inside the house when firefighters responded, according to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.

The United Utah Party is endorsing independent Evan McMullin to run against Mike Lee for U.S. Senate. The decision was made with a vote at the party's state convention on Saturday. Party members voted 46-3 in favor of endorsing McMullin, making this the first time the party, which was established in 2017, has endorsed a candidate who is not one of its members.

A 57-year-old man was found shot in the chest in Ogden on Saturday, police said. The man is expected to survive, said Ogden Police Lt. John Cox. Police are still investigating the incident.

New bird flu cases were detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday, with the outbreak now having spread to more than 30 states in the country.

Dallas shot 38.2% for the game and 9 of 32 from 3-point range, Utah won the rebounding battle 63-42, and the Mavs were 8 of 16 at the rim.

That was mostly Gobert.

Even as O'Neale's shooting continues to struggle, Snyder keeps giving him heavy minutes. Good thing, too, or else the Jazz might be down 1-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kidd and the Mavs remained optimistic at the outcome, despite the 6-point loss and the 32-point eruption from Donovan Mitchell, to say nothing of Bojan Bogdanovic's 26.

No. 1 Oklahoma pulled away to claim the women's gymnastics title with a 198.200 score, beating out runner-up No. 2 Florida (198.0875), Utah (197.750) and No. 7 Auburn (197.350).

Taty Castellanos scored four goals, and Thiago Andrade added a brace as New York City FC extended Real Salt Lake's misery with a 6-0 rout Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

