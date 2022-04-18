News / Utah / 

ICYMI: 10 stories from the weekend

By Lisi Merkley and Sean Walker, KSL.com | Posted - April 18, 2022 at 7:21 a.m.

 
Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said.

Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said. (Karah Brackin, KSL-TV)

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Here are 10 stories you may have missed over the weekend. As always, click on the headline to read the full story.

1. 3 die in Delta house fire

Three people died in a house fire in Delta on Saturday, police said. The three people were inside the house when firefighters responded, according to a news release from the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

2. US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.

3. United Utah Party endorses Evan McMullin for US Senate

The United Utah Party is endorsing independent Evan McMullin to run against Mike Lee for U.S. Senate. The decision was made with a vote at the party's state convention on Saturday. Party members voted 46-3 in favor of endorsing McMullin, making this the first time the party, which was established in 2017, has endorsed a candidate who is not one of its members.

4. Man shot in Ogden; police looking for person of interest

A 57-year-old man was found shot in the chest in Ogden on Saturday, police said. The man is expected to survive, said Ogden Police Lt. John Cox. Police are still investigating the incident.

5. New bird flu cases identified in Pennsylvania and Utah, USDA says

New bird flu cases were detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Saturday, with the outbreak now having spread to more than 30 states in the country.

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) goes up to take a shot in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) goes up to take a shot in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Sports

1. Rudy Gobert had one shot attempt in Game 1; he was still the reason the Jazz won

Dallas shot 38.2% for the game and 9 of 32 from 3-point range, Utah won the rebounding battle 63-42, and the Mavs were 8 of 16 at the rim.

That was mostly Gobert.

2. Patrick Kinahan: Prolonged shooting slump doesn't faze O'Neale

Even as O'Neale's shooting continues to struggle, Snyder keeps giving him heavy minutes. Good thing, too, or else the Jazz might be down 1-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

3. Can Mavs feel optimistic after Game 1 loss to Jazz? Here's why they might

Kidd and the Mavs remained optimistic at the outcome, despite the 6-point loss and the 32-point eruption from Donovan Mitchell, to say nothing of Bojan Bogdanovic's 26.

4. Oklahoma claims title as Red Rocks fall to 3rd-place finish

No. 1 Oklahoma pulled away to claim the women's gymnastics title with a 198.200 score, beating out runner-up No. 2 Florida (198.0875), Utah (197.750) and No. 7 Auburn (197.350).

5. Castellanos scores 4 to lead NYCFC to 'embarrassing' rout of Real Salt Lake

Taty Castellanos scored four goals, and Thiago Andrade added a brace as New York City FC extended Real Salt Lake's misery with a 6-0 rout Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Related topics

U.S.Utah
Lisi Merkley is a news producer for KSL.com. Prior to joining KSL in May 2021, she was editor in chief of The Daily Universe at Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and Spanish.
Sean Walker graduated from Syracuse University and returned to his home state to work for KSL.com covering BYU, prep sports and anything else his editors assign him to do. When he's not covering a game, he's usually listening to Broadway soundtracks or hiking with his dog.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  