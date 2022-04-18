'In memory of my mother': Ironman athlete overcomes injury, honors those fighting ALS

Matt Russell is training for the 2022 Ironman Championship in St. George. (Adele Park, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — Matt Russell, a professional Ironman triathlete, is lucky to be alive, let alone competing in the World Championship happening in St. George on May 7.

In 2017, Matt was hit by a minivan while riding his bike 35 mph during an Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii. The impact was so severe it severed the external jugular vein in his neck, causing near-fatal bleeding.

Russell didn't let that stop him, fighting back to the point where he was able to finish sixth in the world during the 2018 Ironman Championship.

Ironman competitions are just like the name would imply: steely. Most humans aren't up for a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. For Russell, it's just another day on the job. Leading up to a race, it isn't uncommon for Russell to spend between 30-35 hours a week training.

Russell began his professional career as a duathlete, competing in run-bike-run events. In 2009, Russell decided to expand his athletic skills by learning how to swim a competitive freestyle stroke so he could enter Ironman events.

"The three biggest things to learn with swimming was being comfortable in the water, having balance and learning how to breathe correctly," Russell said. "It doesn't matter how fit you are – it's very much technique-driven."

Russell's new swimming skills paid off handsomely when he entered his first Ironman Championship and finished 23rd in the world.

Overcoming setbacks

Russell's life hasn't been easy. As a young boy, he watched his mother suffer from ALS. She passed away when Russell was 13. As a way to cope with the sadness, Russell started running track and cross country, eventually earning a scholarship from the University of New Hampshire. During the time he was studying to become an occupational therapist, Russell expanded his athletic interests, joining the cycling team for a year.

Tragedy struck again in 2017 when Russell was badly injured at the Ironman World Championship in Kona. Russell credits not bleeding to death to the efforts of an anesthesiologist on the scene who applied the correct life-saving pressure on his severed external jugular vein. Despite the severity of the injuries, Russell made a full effort to get back on the bike and continue his professional career as an athlete.

