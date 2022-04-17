News / U.S.

Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

By Ken Powtak, Associated Press | Updated - April 17, 2022 at 6:02 p.m. | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 5:54 p.m.

 
Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

2 photos

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won't pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

"I'm bummed that I won't be able to make that start," Houck said.

Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.

"Yeah," Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: "We knew it beforehand, so we'll plan accordingly."

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics' series in Toronto this weekend.

"I think it's a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not," Houck told The Globe.

Ken Powtak

