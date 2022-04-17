Neighbors remember 3 who died in Delta house fire

A fire in this Delta home killed three people on Saturday. (Karah Brackin, KSL-TV)

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

DELTA — A deadly and devastating house fire killed three people inside.

It happened Saturday when the Delta house on 35 W. 300 South suddenly went up in flames.

Next door neighbor Dustie Murray said he saw the flames.

"I parked my truck in the driveway, jumped out, and ran over to the EMTs because that's where they were sitting with oxygen and everything on them and sat there with them and talked with them," said Murray.

He said he and his family had become close with the family, having lived across the street from them for the last eight years.

Over the years, his sons, especially, had become close with one of the neighbors who died in the fire.

"His electric wheelchair and my boys, all three of my boys — he'd come out on this road right here and they'd go get their bikes and he'd tell them, 'Ready, Set, Go!' and they would just race each other up and down the road," said Murray.

Kristina Woodmaster is a neighbor, too. She said while she was worried the flames would catch her home on fire, firefighters and family helped make sure the flames stayed contained.

"They started spraying our house because the wind kept shifting and coming towards our house. Luckily my father-in-law was here and he heard the explosion that happened and then went out with the hose, and started hosing off the side of our house and the shed," said Woodmaster.

"Lucky that he did because if he didn't do that, we would've lost our shed," she said.

Woodmaster said there were life lessons learned from this fire.

"Definitely makes you think more about family and wanting to get in touch. I've been messaging my family all night and all morning, 'I love you. I miss you. We need to talk more,'" said Woodmaster.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

×

Photos

Related stories