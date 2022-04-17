Sports / National Sports / MLB
Angels' Trout plunked in win over Texas, X-rays negative

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 5:12 p.m.

 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels' 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day. Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection. Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon.

The Associated Press

