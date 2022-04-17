Sports / National Sports / NBA
Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 5:08 p.m.

 
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo's two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.

The other finalists are:

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Taylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Darius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Tyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland).

___

NBA National Sports
The Associated Press

