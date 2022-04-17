Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Chisholm's 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 4:39 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch. Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. National League MVP Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, a solo blast off Hernández in the fifth, and had an RBI double in the seventh.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  