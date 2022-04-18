Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Castellanos scores 4 goals, NYCFC routs Real Salt Lake 6-0

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 18, 2022 at 9:02 a.m. | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 3:23 p.m.

 

NEW YORK — Valentin Castellanos became New York City FC's first player with a four-goal game, and Real Salt Lake was sent to its worst margin of defeat in a Major League Soccer match with a 6-0 rout. Castellanos scored in the ninth minute, converted penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th and got his final goal in the 80th. Those were the first four goals of the season for the 23-year-old Argentine forward, who tied D.C. United's Ola Kamara for last year's MLS scoring lead with 19. Thiago scored twice for NYCFC, which ended a five-game winless run.

