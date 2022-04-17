Sports / National Sports / MLB
Angels' Mike Trout leaves game after hit by pitch on hand

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 2:34 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a homerun during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Angels star Mike Trout was pulled from Los Angeles' game Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.

The three-time AL MVP was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He earlier doubled on a flair to short right field.

The 30-year-old Trout played only 36 games last season through May 17 because of a calf injury.

Trout had surgery in 2017 after tearing ligaments in his left thumb on a slide into second base. He hasn't played more than 140 games in a season since 2016.

The Associated Press

