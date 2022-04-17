Sports / National Sports / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Led by Malinin, Americans finish off strong junior worlds

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 1:14 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TALLINN, Estonia — U.S. figure skaters finished off a strong performance at the world junior championships Sunday by winning three more medals. Isabeau Levito took the women's event and was joined on the podium by teammate Lindsay Thorngren, who earned bronze. Oona and Gage Brown clinched the gold medal in ice dance. Over the course of the event, Team USA earned four medals, the most since 2013, including three of the four golds after Ilia Malinin claimed gold on Saturday that included a record-shattering showing. It's the first time since 2008 the United States has won three world titles at this level.

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  