Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Barca fans upset after influx of Eintracht fans at Camp Nou

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 11:46 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BARCELONA, Spain — Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near the Camp Nou Stadium before the team's Spanish league match on Monday to protest against the influx of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for the Europa League game last week. Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the visiting fans but nearly 30,000 made it to the Camp Nou to see their team defeat the Catalan club and advance to the semifinals of the second-tier European competition. The Barcelona fan group Nostra Ensenya said in a statement that the local supporters felt humiliated and accused the club's officials of putting them in danger.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  