Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID — Karim Benzema has scored in second-half stoppage time as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win over Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go. Atlético Madrid earlier beat Espanyol 2-1 thanks to a penalty kick converted by Yannick Carrasco 10 minutes into stoppage time. The result ended Atlético's three-match winless streak and strengthened its hold on fourth place.

