Sports / National Sports / Golf
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Tsitsipas successfully defends title in Monte Carlo

By Barbara Surk, Associated Press | Updated - April 17, 2022 at 3:23 p.m. | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 11:09 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared happy to hear fans "yelling and chanting" again at the Monte Carlo Masters as he beat unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (3) to retain his title. After winning the first big final of the clay-court season, the third-seeded Greek said "It's a great feeling because we had the crowd this year." The coronavirus meant the 2020 edition was canceled and the 2021 tournament held without fans. Davidovich Fokina knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round. The Spaniard was playing his first ATP final. Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 36 minutes.

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
Barbara Surk

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  