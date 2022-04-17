Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Struggling Burnley draws 1-1 at West Ham after Dyche's exit

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 10:04 a.m.

 

LONDON — Relegation-threatened Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at West Ham in its first match since the shock departure of manager Sean Dyche but saw Ashley Westwood sustain a bad injury. The midfielder's leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic. There was a nine-minute delay while Westwood was treated. There was muted joy for Burnley minutes later when Wout Weghorst scored in the 33rd minute. Soucek leveled in the 74th when he bundled in Manuel Lanzini's free kick with his shoulder. Burnley is now three points from safety. West Ham is in seventh place.

The Associated Press

