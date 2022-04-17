Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

By The Associated Press | Updated - April 17, 2022 at 2:32 p.m. | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.

 

BERLIN — Bayern Munich has won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title. Bayern moved nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left. The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich next Saturday. It was an expected but welcome win for Bayern after a surprise elimination by Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League quarterfinals. Leipzig leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen for third place with a 1-0 win in Leverkusen. Union Berlin built on its derby win over Hertha Berlin with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

